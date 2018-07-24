Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the White Sox.

Ohtani took Lucas Giolito deep in the fourth inning for his eighth home run of the season and second since returning from the disabled list on July 1. He has recorded 10 hits in 39 bats in that span, highlighted by six extra-base hits. He was recently limited due to the Angels' traveling to National League parks, but he should continue to see regular at-bats at DH so long as there is a right-hander on the mound.

