Ohtani (elbow) worked off a mound with a towel instead of a baseball Monday, the Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani appears to be very close to proper mound work, as he's thrown from 120 feet on flat ground and worked off the mound without a ball. He hasn't pitched in a game since early June while rehabbing a Grade 2 UCL sprain in his right elbow, but if he keeps making progress, he could pitch again this season.

