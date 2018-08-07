Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes through mound work without ball
Ohtani (elbow) worked off a mound with a towel instead of a baseball Monday, the Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani appears to be very close to proper mound work, as he's thrown from 120 feet on flat ground and worked off the mound without a ball. He hasn't pitched in a game since early June while rehabbing a Grade 2 UCL sprain in his right elbow, but if he keeps making progress, he could pitch again this season.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Progressing through throwing program•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers twice vs. Indians•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Checks out of lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Ramping up throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart