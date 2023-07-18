Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Ohtani continues to pummel the ball -- he's knocked four homers during his active six-game hitting streak. The two-way superstar had a chance at the cycle Monday, but struck out in the ninth inning to fall a triple shy of the feat. His homer Monday was his 35th of the campaign, surpassing his total from 157 contests last year in just 93 games this season. He's 11 shy of matching his career high from 2021. Ohtani has maintained a superb .306/.391/.677 slash line with 75 RBI, 68 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 16 doubles and six triples.