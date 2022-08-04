Ohtani (forearm) will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels are facing a quick turnaround from Wednesday's 3-1 loss with Thursday's contest beginning at 4:07 p.m. ET, but Ohtani's inclusion in the lineup for the series finale implies that the forearm cramping he experiencing a night ago isn't a concern. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Wednesday's contest, but the move looks to have been mostly out of an abundance of caution. Ohtani will take a .253/.349/.491 slash line to go with 22 home runs and 11 stolen bases into Thursday's contest.