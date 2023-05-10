Ohtani (4-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings in a 3-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out seven.

Ohtani produced a quality start, but was out-dueled by Framber Valdez and picked up his first loss of the season. The Astros pushed three runs across in the fifth inning off a Martin Maldonado homer and Yordan Alvarez single. Ohtani has a 2.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 46 innings this season. At the plate, Ohtani didn't pick up a hit in three at bats.