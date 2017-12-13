Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Has sprained elbow ligament
Ohtani has a first-degree sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament and underwent a platelet-rich plasma shot in October to treat elbow pain, Yahoo Sports reports. Ohtani is also returning from ankle surgery in October.
A physical obtained by Yahoo Sports also notes that Ohtani will be able to start throwing about a month after receiving the PRP injection. While it sounds like this injury won't keep him from throwing in spring training, it does increase some risk that he could have a setback and further tear his UCL. And while many pitchers play through ligament tears, the PRP may indicate this injury could be more than minor.
