Ohtani is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI during Monday's series-opening win over the Rockies, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's contest with a lefty (Kyle Freeland) starting for Colorado. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter in this one, allowing Jefry Marte to start at first base.