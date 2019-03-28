The Angels placed Ohtani (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Brad Ausmus said earlier this month that Ohtani won't be ready to join the Angels until at least May, so the two-way player's move to the IL comes as no surprise. Ohtani, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, won't pitch this season but is expected to see steady at-bats at designated hitter once he's activated.