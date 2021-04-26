Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

Ohtani's 440-foot blast off Luis Garcia in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and allowed the Angels to snap a four-game losing streak while getting back to .500 on the season. He's now left the yard in three of his last five starts as a designated hitter, but if he sticks in the lineup Monday in Texas, he'll be batting out of the pitcher's spot. Since overcoming a blister he developed earlier this month, Ohtani will be making his second appearance on the mound, with his previous outing also coming against the Rangers. He'll be looking to show improved control in the rematch after he issued six walks over just four innings in the prior game.