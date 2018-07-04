Ohtani (elbow) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Mariners on Tuesday in his first game back from the DL.

With lefty Wade LeBlanc on the mound for the Mariners, Ohtani was deployed as the Angels' No. 6 hitter Tuesday night. It's unclear if Ohtani will be able to pitch again this season, but he's scheduled to be evaluated again in the coming weeks. Without having to pitch in the near future, Ohtani's workload as the Angels' primary DH could increase from his usage in the first half of the season, but it remains to be seen if the elbow injury will have an impact on his output at the plate.