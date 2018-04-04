Ohtani was in the lineup at DH for the Angels on Wednesday and went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in a 13-2 romp over Cleveland.

As if there wasn't enough intrigue surrounding the dual-threat sensation, Ohtani wasted no time in adding to the hype with Wednesday's first-inning three-run blast off Josh Tomlin that capped of a six-run opening frame for Los Angeles. The offensive breakout came on the heels of a strong first outing on the mound where he picked up the win against Oakland on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Ohtani can consistently put up performances like that in both of these roles at the major-league level, but so far he's giving fantasy owners every reason to dream about the possibilities.