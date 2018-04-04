Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hits first career home run against Indians
Ohtani was in the lineup at DH for the Angels on Wednesday and went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in a 13-2 romp over Cleveland.
As if there wasn't enough intrigue surrounding the dual-threat sensation, Ohtani wasted no time in adding to the hype with Wednesday's first-inning three-run blast off Josh Tomlin that capped of a six-run opening frame for Los Angeles. The offensive breakout came on the heels of a strong first outing on the mound where he picked up the win against Oakland on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Ohtani can consistently put up performances like that in both of these roles at the major-league level, but so far he's giving fantasy owners every reason to dream about the possibilities.
More News
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...