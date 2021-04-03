Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Friday's loss to the White Sox.
He may be out of the lineup Saturday, as he is scheduled to start Sunday against the White Sox. Ohtani is now 1-for-9 with four strikeouts through two games as a hitter.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slated for full workload•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as designated hitter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In lineup as designated hitter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Should make Sunday start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dealing with blister•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Leaves spring start•