Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hits for cycle
Ohtani finished 4-for-4 while hitting for the cycle in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rays, adding three RBI and two runs scored.
Ohtani's huge game got started with a three-run home run to open the scoring in the first inning. He added a double in the third, a triple in the fifth and capped off the feat with a single in his final at-bat. Ohtani is now 9-for-17 with three home runs, seven runs, six RBI and a stolen base across the last four games he's started.
