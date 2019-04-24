Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hits in simulated game
Ohtani (elbow) had four plate appearances in a simulated game Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani's had no issues during his first live at-bats as he went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. According to Ardaya, the Angels will look to get the 24-year-old about 40 plate appearances in a simulated setting over the next week, which should be the final step before his return from the injured list.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't return in April•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: To face live pitching this week•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Extends to 90 feet•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will take BP with team Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: To hit in simulated games•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Officially cleared for live hitting•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...