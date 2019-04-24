Ohtani (elbow) had four plate appearances in a simulated game Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani's had no issues during his first live at-bats as he went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. According to Ardaya, the Angels will look to get the 24-year-old about 40 plate appearances in a simulated setting over the next week, which should be the final step before his return from the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories