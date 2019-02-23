Ohtani (elbow) took 25 max-effort swings off a tee Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani batted off the tee for the second straight day and reported no discomfort, perhaps opening the door for him to hit soft-toss pitching when he resumes activity next week. While Ohtani appears to be progressing as anticipated early on during spring training, he's still likely to open the 2019 campaign on the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories