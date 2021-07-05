Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Ohtani went deep off of Tom Eshelman in the third inning for his league-leading 31st home run of the year. He has eight homers in his last nine games and has firmly entrenched himself ahead of everyone else as the home run king in baseball. For the year Ohtani is slashing .278/.366/.704 with 52 extra-base hits, 67 RBI, 60 runs scored, 12 steals and a 36:89 BB:K over 317 plate appearances.

