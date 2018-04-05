Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for second straight game
Ohtani homered for the second consecutive game, part of a 2-for-5 effort with a run scored and two RBI Wednesday against Cleveland.
Ohtani continues to rake, as he now owns a crispy .857 slugging percentage in his first 14 plate appearances. Expect the Angels to continue giving him off days before his scheduled starts, but with the power display against Cleveland -- including today's blast off ace Corey Kluber -- Ohtani is looking like a mighty tempting start as a DH, particularly whenever the Angels are facing a right-handed pitcher.
