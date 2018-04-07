Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for third consecutive game
Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk while starting at DH in Friday's win over Oakland. He hit a home run for a third consecutive game. His third home run traveled the furthest (449 feet) and was his hardest hit (111 mph exit velocity), according to the Orange County Register.
Ohtani has quickly gone from looking overmatched against MLB pitching in spring training (4-for-32) to looking like an all-star hitter in the regular season (he's hitting .389 with a 1.310 OPS). He's the first Angels rookie to homer in his first three games. Ohtani isn't expected to start at DH on Saturday, as he'll be rested the day ahead of his scheduled Sunday start on the mound.
