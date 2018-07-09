Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers in pinch-hit appearance
Ohtani (knee) was called upon to hit in the seventh inning of Sunday's tilt against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports, and hit a solo homer to win the game for the Angels.
Ohtani was held out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his right knee Saturday, but he appears to be okay after being used off the bench. He further demonstrated his health with his 443-foot big fly that proved to be the game-winner. He should be OK to re-enter the lineup sometime in the coming week.
