Ohtani (knee) was called upon to hit in the seventh inning of Sunday's tilt against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports, and hit a solo homer to win the game for the Angels.

Ohtani was held out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his right knee Saturday, but he appears to be okay after being used off the bench. He further demonstrated his health with his 443-foot big fly that proved to be the game-winner. He should be OK to re-enter the lineup sometime in the coming week.