Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Facing a fellow countryman for the second time in four days, Ohtani followed his home run off Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on Saturday with another off Kenta Maeda in the first inning Tuesday. That gives Ohtani four homers and nine RBI in his last eight games. He also stole his first base of the season Tuesday after racking up 10 thefts in 2018.