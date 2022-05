Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ohtani took Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios deep in his first two at-bats Sunday. That snapped an 0-for-12 skid at the dish for Ohtani, who recently overcame some minor back stiffness. The two-way star is slashing .249/.325/.470 with 11 homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, seven stolen bases and eight doubles through 48 contests. Sunday was his third multi-homer game of the year.