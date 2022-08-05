Ohtani (forearm) went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Athletics.

After exiting late in Wednesday's 3-1 loss with a forearm cramp, Ohtani showed enough improvement overnight to fill his usual spot in the lineup for Thursday's series finale as the Angels' designated hitter. The two-way standout was responsible for two of the Angels' seven solo long balls on the day, as Los Angeles became the sixth team in MLB history to hit that many home runs and still lose. Ohtani, who is now up to 24 home runs on the season, looks like he'll be able to serve as the Angels' everyday designated hitter until his next turn on the mound comes up Tuesday in Oakland.