Ohtani went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base Friday in the win over Cleveland.

Ohtani launched his first two home runs on the road in his MLB career in Friday's series opener. He's slugged four home runs and driven in six RBI over his previous 10 games, and he's hitting .272 with 25 extra-base hits and 28 RBI through 58 games this season, despite playing through an elbow injury.