Ohtani (forearm) indicated that he would like to remain a two-way player in 2021, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani won't pitch again this season after being diagnosed with a forearm strain and given a 4-6 week recovery timeline, but he isn't ready to abandon his role as a pitcher in spite of his injury woes since joining the Angels. "It's not as severe as my Tommy John -- it's just a little inflammation in my elbow," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "If it comes down to them telling me to just focus on hitting or focus on pitching, I will listen. But, ideally, I would like to leave the window open for me to do both." The injury isn't likely to prevent Ohtani from hitting, and he is expected to be in the lineup as the team's designated hitter Thursday.