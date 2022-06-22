Ohtani went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Royals.

Ohtani was the key to the Angels' offense Tuesday, delivering three-run homers in the sixth and ninth innings while adding sacrifice flies in the seventh and 11th. The eight RBI he posted in this contest easily set a new career high. The two-way star now boasts a .260/.331/.489 slash line with 15 homers, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple through 293 plate appearances. He'll be on the mound for Wednesday's series finale versus the Royals.