Ohtani tossed four innings in Sunday's Cactus League contest against San Diego, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five. He also hit leadoff and went 2-for-2 with a walk.

Ohtani doesn't typically pitch and hit in the same game, though manager Joe Maddon left the possibility of him doing so in the regular season open, calling Sunday's scenario an "experiment" to see how Ohtani feels and pointing out that NL pitchers do it all the time, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. The two-way phenom is slashing an absurd .636/.654/1.182 with four homers this spring and hit 102 MPH on his fastball Sunday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, so it's certainly tempting for the Angels to try to get as much out of both his bat and his arm as possible.