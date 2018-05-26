Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In line for start against Detroit
Ohtani is penciled in to pitch during next week's series in Detroit, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The two-way phenom was spotted throwing a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, and as Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register notes, Ohtani typically does that four days before a start on the mound. With that in mind, Ohtani seems to be on track to start Wednesday opposite Mike Fiers. The Angels decided to push Ohtani back from Sunday, citing workload concerns. Ohtani is in the lineup as the designated hitter Saturday, batting fifth against the Yankees, and it seems likely that he will DH on Sunday and Monday as well before taking a day to rest.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Next start pushed back•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Delivers clutch hit in win•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Posts another brilliant start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits before start as always•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slated for another Sunday's start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dominates Twins, denied win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....