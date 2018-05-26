Ohtani is penciled in to pitch during next week's series in Detroit, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The two-way phenom was spotted throwing a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, and as Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register notes, Ohtani typically does that four days before a start on the mound. With that in mind, Ohtani seems to be on track to start Wednesday opposite Mike Fiers. The Angels decided to push Ohtani back from Sunday, citing workload concerns. Ohtani is in the lineup as the designated hitter Saturday, batting fifth against the Yankees, and it seems likely that he will DH on Sunday and Monday as well before taking a day to rest.