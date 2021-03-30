Ohtani (finger) will bat second as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Dodgers, source reports.

Ohtani left his Monday start on the mound with a blister, but the fact that he's able to hit just one day later is seemingly a good sign. Pitching presumably places more stress on the blistered finger than hitting does, however, so he'll still have to get through a bullpen session this week if he's to make his scheduled pitching debut against the White Sox on Sunday.