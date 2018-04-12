Ohtani will once again serve as the Angels' designated hitter for Thursday's series opener in Kansas City, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani will DH for the second straight day after going 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday. Since he isn't scheduled to take the mound again until Sunday, Ohtani may be back in the lineup for Friday's contest as well. Over 24 plate appearances, he's tallied eight hits, three home runs and eight RBI this season.