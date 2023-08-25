Ohtani is started at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's game versus the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Ohtani was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow earlier this week, an injury which will keep him from pitching for the rest of the season, at minimum. He plans to continue hitting, though, at least until a decision is made about possible surgery. Ohtani has clubbed a league-leading 44 home runs this season.