Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In lineup Tuesday
Ohtani (ankle) is batting fifth and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Orioles.
As expected, Ohtani is back in the lineup for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Yankees on Friday. The 23-year-old, who is hitting an impressive .341/.383/.682 with four homers through 12 games this season, will face righty Alex Cobb in his return to the lineup. Barring any setbacks, Ohtani figures to take the mound during the team's three-game series against the Mariners this weekend.
