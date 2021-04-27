Ohtani (blister) is starting at designated hitter and batting second Tuesday against the Rangers.
He exited Monday's start with a minor blister but reportedly was already petitioning to be in the lineup the next day, and he will get his wish. The two-way legend has seven home runs, 17 runs, 18 RBI and three steals while batting .300 over 85 plate appearances.
