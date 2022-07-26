site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Included in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ohtani (knee) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Ohtani fouled a ball off his leg in Monday's contest, but it will not wind up costing him any time. He will serve as the designated hitter and lead off for the Angels on Tuesday.
