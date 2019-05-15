Ohtani (elbow) extended his throwing distance to 115 feet prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Just as the Angels suggested would be the case when he was activated from the 10-day injured list last week, Ohtani's throwing program won't impact his availability to make regular starts at designated hitter. He'll be included in the lineup as the No. 3 hitter Wednesday after collecting five hits between the first two games of the series. Ohtani should continue to gradually stretch out his throwing distance off flat ground before advancing to mound work later in the summer.