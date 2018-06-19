Ohtani (elbow) has begun a rehab regimen since being shut down June 8 with a Grade 2 UCL sprain, Avery Yang of MLB.com reports.

Thus far, Ohtani's activities have included one-armed swings, running and general strength training, but he seems unlikely to begin a throwing program until after being re-evaluated at the end of the month. While manager Mike Scioscia said Monday that the Angels' medical staff was "very optimistic" about Ohtani's prognosis and said the rookie's "swing is not impacting his ligament at all," the skipper declined to say whether Ohtani would be used as a hitter prior to resuming mound work.