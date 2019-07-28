Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

It's the 15th long ball of the season for Ohtani, but his first in 15 games since the All-Star break. That doesn't dampen what's been a solid year for the designated hitter, who holds a .293/.357/.533 slash line with 42 RBI and 34 runs scored in 68 games. He's also added eight stolen bases.