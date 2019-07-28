Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Knocks 15th homer
Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.
It's the 15th long ball of the season for Ohtani, but his first in 15 games since the All-Star break. That doesn't dampen what's been a solid year for the designated hitter, who holds a .293/.357/.533 slash line with 42 RBI and 34 runs scored in 68 games. He's also added eight stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...