Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

Ohtani and second baseman Tommy La Stella were the only Angels to have multiple hits in the contest. Over his last five games, Ohtani has gone 9-for-15 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. The run has raised the designated hitter's line to .301/.360/.530 with 10 homers, 33 RBI and 23 runs scored in 45 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories