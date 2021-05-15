Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

He produced the Angels' first run in the top of the sixth inning as he swatted a Nick Pivetta offering over the Green Monster. Ohtani has slowed down somewhat at the plate, going 11-for-48 (.229) through 12 games in May, but he's still launched three of his 11 homers on the year during that stretch.