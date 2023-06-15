Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Ohtani made things interesting in the ninth inning, launching a two-run, 453-foot shot off Will Smith to cut the Angels' deficit to 6-3. Ohtani has been red hot of late -- he's hit safely in 11 straight contests, including four straight multi-hit games, going 21-for-43 (.488) with six homers in that span. He's up to 21 homers this season, one shy of Pete Alonso for the league lead. Ohtani's now slashing a robust .299/.377/.610 with 52 RBI, 45 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.