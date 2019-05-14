Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Launches first homer
Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Twins.
Ohtani's first long ball of the season was a no-doubter, as he took Twins ace Jose Berrios deep to center field for a 429-foot blast in the third inning. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year should continue to serve as the Angels' designated hitter on an everyday basis with his throwing program for his rehab from Tommy John surgery not expected to impact his availability until September.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Increases throwing distance•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Rough night on basepaths•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Receives first off day•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes hitless in debut•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Pitching rehab won't affect hitting•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting third in season debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...