Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Ohtani's first long ball of the season was a no-doubter, as he took Twins ace Jose Berrios deep to center field for a 429-foot blast in the third inning. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year should continue to serve as the Angels' designated hitter on an everyday basis with his throwing program for his rehab from Tommy John surgery not expected to impact his availability until September.