Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in a 4-3 win against the Royals on Sunday.

Ohtani plated the Angels' first run with a first-inning sacrifice fly. He then followed back-to-back jacks by Taylor Ward and Mike Trout in the sixth with a homer of his own. The performance snapped a four-game slump at the plate during which Ohtani had gone 1-for-16 with no RBI.