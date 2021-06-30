Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

The 26-year-old hit a pair of rockets to right field and now has five long balls in his past five games. Ohtani is slashing .278/.361/.688 and leads the majors with 28 home runs while ranking third with 63 RBI. He'll take the mound Wednesday, and manager Joe Maddon said the right-hander will hit for himself, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, so he should have at least a couple at-bats to do some damage at the plate.