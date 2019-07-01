Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs during Sunday's 12-3 win over the Athletics.

Ohtani made the most of his two hits, which consisted of solo home runs to center field in the fourth and eighth innings. The slugger has been in particularly good form of late, with a .478 average, three home runs, five runs scored, and five RBI over his last seven games. Ohtani will look to keep it up in his next series on the road against Texas.