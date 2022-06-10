Ohtani (4-4) earned the win over Boston on Thursday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six. He also went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run at the plate.

Ohtani took it upon himself to end the Angels' franchise-record 14-game losing streak, producing more runs with his bat (two) than he gave up over seven innings on the mound. The two-way star gave Los Angeles its first lead with a two-run shot to center in the fifth inning and finished with his fifth quality start of the campaign as a pitcher. Ohtani racked up an impressive 18 swinging strikes despite registering a modest six punchouts.