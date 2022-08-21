The Angels announced that Ohtani was removed in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Tigers due to a stomach virus. Ohtani struck out two and was charged with three earned runs on five hits and four walks over four innings before departing. He also went 0-for-1 with a walk at the plate.

Ohtani was removed from the contest when his third turn in the batting order came up in the fifth, as Kurt Suzuki came off the bench to pinch hit for the two-way standout. The stomach illness explains at least in part why Ohtani might have labored through one of his worst starts of the season on the mound, as he needed 85 pitches to record 12 outs and threw only 47 strikes. Assuming he's quickly able to move past the stomach ailment, Ohtani shouldn't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation, but his availability for Monday's game in Tampa Bay as a designated hitter is more of a question mark.