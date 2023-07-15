Ohtani left Friday's game against the Astros with a trainer in the top of the sixth inning, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

While manager Phil Nevin said pregame that he did not expect any more problems with Ohtani's troublesome right middle finger, it was seemingly the culprit behind the megastar's early exit Friday. He's been dealing with a blister and a cracked nail on the finger. Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register notes that Ohtani's velocity was down and his command was off prior to exiting. Ohtani allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings.