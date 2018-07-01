Ohtani (elbow) will take live batting practice Sunday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the upcoming week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani endured no complications with his sprained right elbow while taking batting practice Friday and hitting in a simulated game Saturday, so he'll face live pitching again Sunday with the hope of proving to the Angels that he's ready for reinstatement. The right-hander has yet to resume a throwing program and isn't expected to take part in any mound work until at least late July, as the Angels will re-evaluate him after the All-Star break to see if a platelet-rich plasma injection has alleviated the pain he's experiencing in his elbow. It appears the injury won't hinder him at the plate, however, so Ohtani should soon be available to serve as the primary designated hitter for the Angels. He could be activated as soon as Tuesday, when the team opens a three-game series with the Mariners.