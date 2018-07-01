Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Likely back from DL this week
Ohtani (elbow) will take live batting practice Sunday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the upcoming week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani endured no complications with his sprained right elbow while taking batting practice Friday and hitting in a simulated game Saturday, so he'll face live pitching again Sunday with the hope of proving to the Angels that he's ready for reinstatement. The right-hander has yet to resume a throwing program and isn't expected to take part in any mound work until at least late July, as the Angels will re-evaluate him after the All-Star break to see if a platelet-rich plasma injection has alleviated the pain he's experiencing in his elbow. It appears the injury won't hinder him at the plate, however, so Ohtani should soon be available to serve as the primary designated hitter for the Angels. He could be activated as soon as Tuesday, when the team opens a three-game series with the Mariners.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Faces live pitching Saturday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Feels 'great' after batting practice•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Cleared for hitting program•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Likely to return as DH this year•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Kicks off rehab•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could contribute as DH•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...