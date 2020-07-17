Ohtani will likely be the Angels' starting pitcher on Sundays throughout the 2020 season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani will be on a unique pitching schedule in which he starts exactly once per week on the same day of the week. General manager Billy Eppler indicated that the team is targeting Sunday as Ohtani's designated starting day, and the Angels have already lined up that plan by scheduling his final intrasquad appearance for this coming Sunday. The Angels don't have any Sunday off-days during the shortened 2020 campaign, so Ohtani could get in 10 starts if the plan unfolds without a hitch.