Ohtani, who is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, will likely make his next start Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It was originally reported that Ohtani would be lined up to pitch Friday, however after throwing a bullpen session Monday, the 23-year-old remains lined up to make his next start against the Tigers on Wednesday. He owns a 3.35 ERA and 52:14 K:BB across 40.1 innings (seven starts) this season. Ohtani will be available to pinch hit during Monday's game against Detroit.