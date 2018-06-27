General manager Billy Eppler said Ohtani is "likely to return as a hitter" no matter what the result of Ohtani's PRP injection is, Jim Duquette of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Eppler added that the Angels chose to go this route because the team still hopes Ohtani will be able to take the mound this season. The GM also stated that more will be known regarding Ohtani's status during Thursday's re-evaluation of his elbow. In the event that Ohtani is forced to require surgery, the organization could elect to delay the procedure until the offseason in order to keep Ohtani's bat in the lineup.